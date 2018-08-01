Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church Annual Dinner is Aug. 4 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Menu includes Kettle Beef, Chicken and Dumplings and all the trimmings including desert and drinks. The church is located on Hwy K off Hwy 72 at Sedgewickville.

