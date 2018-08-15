Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Increasing the intake of nutritious food is the goal of a $10,000 grant from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation to SEMO Food Bank. Healthy food choices are needed to improve health among the hungry. SEMO Food Bank used the grant to purchase walk-in coolers/freezers for client-choice pantries to increase their storage space for healthier and fresher foods.

East Prairie’s Flame of Hope, Fredericktown’s Faith Family, and Sikeston’s Good Neighbor are the pantries receiving the coolers/freezers.

​​​“By working with the Margaret A Cargill Foundation, we have an amazing opportunity to make progress towards improving health outcomes in our community,” said Karen Green, CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

A client-choice food pantry allows people seeking food assistance to choose what food they receive.  Many client-choice pantries resemble small grocery stores, with products arrayed on shelves and in coolers/freezers from which clients can fill boxes or bags. Other client-choice pantries provide a list of food available and the pantry volunteers pack individual food bags based on the clients’ selections. Subtle displays and posters called “nudges” encourage healthy food choices. They are designed to make healthy choices the easy choices.

Cornell University’s Center for Behavioral Economics in Child Nutrition Programs and Feeding America conducted a study that found nudges increase by 46 percent the likelihood of a healthy food item being chosen by pantry clients.

Diet-related chronic diseases are an issue for many struggling individuals in Southeast Missouri. Healthy food is often more expensive and difficult to access on a limited budget. SEMO Food Bank has been increasing the healthy food distributed and working to encourage healthier eating. Margaret A. Cargill Foundation is helping SEMO Food Bank empower clients by making more healthy food choices available with increased cool storage space.

For more information about Health and Hunger, please visit our website: https://www.semofoodbank.org/learn-more/health-and-hunger/.  

