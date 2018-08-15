Increasing the intake of nutritious food is the goal of a $10,000 grant from the Margaret A. Cargill Foundation to SEMO Food Bank. Healthy food choices are needed to improve health among the hungry. SEMO Food Bank used the grant to purchase walk-in coolers/freezers for client-choice pantries to increase their storage space for healthier and fresher foods.
East Prairie’s Flame of Hope, Fredericktown’s Faith Family, and Sikeston’s Good Neighbor are the pantries receiving the coolers/freezers.
“By working with the Margaret A Cargill Foundation, we have an amazing opportunity to make progress towards improving health outcomes in our community,” said Karen Green, CEO of Southeast Missouri Food Bank.
A client-choice food pantry allows people seeking food assistance to choose what food they receive. Many client-choice pantries resemble small grocery stores, with products arrayed on shelves and in coolers/freezers from which clients can fill boxes or bags. Other client-choice pantries provide a list of food available and the pantry volunteers pack individual food bags based on the clients’ selections. Subtle displays and posters called “nudges” encourage healthy food choices. They are designed to make healthy choices the easy choices.
Cornell University’s Center for Behavioral Economics in Child Nutrition Programs and Feeding America conducted a study that found nudges increase by 46 percent the likelihood of a healthy food item being chosen by pantry clients.
Diet-related chronic diseases are an issue for many struggling individuals in Southeast Missouri. Healthy food is often more expensive and difficult to access on a limited budget. SEMO Food Bank has been increasing the healthy food distributed and working to encourage healthier eating. Margaret A. Cargill Foundation is helping SEMO Food Bank empower clients by making more healthy food choices available with increased cool storage space.
For more information about Health and Hunger, please visit our website: https://www.semofoodbank.org/learn-more/health-and-hunger/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.