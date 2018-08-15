A few days ago my daughter Debbie was eating at a Mexican restaurant in Farmington and she choked.
She could not breathe. Then a man from a near-by table jumped up, put his arms around Debbie, successfully applied the Heimlich Maneuver and saved her life. We don't know who he was, but hope he knows how thankful we are for him and the good Lord, who spared our loved one. I am praying for God's richest blessings to fall on him and his family. If you know who he is, please tell him he will always be our hero, and we just cannot thank him enough.
One of the best dinners possible is available right now: Fresh green beans cooked with new potatoes, bacon and a big sweet onion; so easy to make, and one pot to wash. Prep the beans and cut (or snap) into smaller pieces. Dice the potatoes (not too small), chuck the onion (separate the layers), cut the bacon in smaller pieces. First brown the bacon. You may not need all the grease produced, and that will be according to how much bacon you use, but you do need some. Then add the vegetables, salt and water just to barely cover. The less water you use, the better this medley will be. Cook on medium (not too hot or too fast) and stir often. The object is to diminish the water and get the vegetables tender, all about the same time. You may have to adjust the heat, water or time, taking care not to scorch. Never let the pot go dry, but add small amounts of water, if needed. If you like this as much as I do, You had better fix quite a lot.
I forgot to report that the recent Singing Convention drew a full house, lots of good singers, players and a real fun crowd. It was a blessing to be there. Remember that the next meeting will be the 4th Saturday in October, and 3 months go fast (at least for me they do).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.