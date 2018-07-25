Subscribe for 17¢ / day
State FFA Leadership Camp

Pictured (left to right) are front row, State Officer, State Officer, State Officer, Advisor Laura Bittle, Montana Hovis, Alex Sikes, Libby Mooney, Anne White, State Officer, State Officer; and back row, Autumn Settle, Mason Adams, Leyton Boswell, Wyatt Hinkle, Ruben Benitez, John Wilson, Augi Hovis, and another State Officer. 

 Libby Mooney, Chapter Reporter

Eleven members from the Fredericktown FFA Chapter attended the State FFA Leadership Camp from July 9 – July 13, in Kaiser.

The camp is sponsored by the Missouri FFA Association and was held at Camp Rising Sun located within the Lake of the Ozarks State Park.

The Institute provided leadership training for more than 1,200 high school students who are members of FFA across Missouri. The high school students are trained by State FFA officers as well as the camp leadership director. Students learn how to overcome obstacles and develop their communication and personal skills.

Libby Mooney received her State FFA Leadership Medal and was the All Around Camper for the Fredericktown FFA Chapter. All of the students enjoyed the leadership opportunities, waterfront activities, and networking with other FFA members from around the state.

The National FFA Organization makes a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Nationally there are more than 500,000 FFA members. Missouri ranks fourth in the nation in the number of FFA members with more than 24,000 FFA members.

