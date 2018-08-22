When one goes to a sporting event, you are always interested to see who will be the next athlete to "step up to the plate," take matters into their own hands (or as some would say, “take the bull by the horns”), and inspire the rest of the team to begin to soar.
We have seen that in nearly every type of team, every week, and on every playing level. Often that particular person is referred to as "the player of the game or week." If you are a Cardinals fan, recently you’ve seen several different players come through at the perfect moment to accelerate the enthusiasm and spur them on to victory. It happens in every area of athletics over and over again. Some continue to advance and succeed, and for others it’s just a one or two time occurrence. Yet it is enough to "jump start" the group.
As an American, I can’t help but think of the thousands of times that our country has "stepped up" to the plate and given to other countries in times of disaster, reached out to individuals or communities when calamities have struck, or just lent a helping hand when someone was in need. Have we done our best? Certainly not. Have we overlooked or looked the other way at times? Definitely. Have we been neglectful? Oh yes. Have we used some of those opportunities for selfish gain? Unfortunately yes.
But at the same time, I look at the millions who constantly give of themselves over and over again to touch the lives of others. Our firefighters, our police officers, our health personnel, our teachers, everyday workers, our church organizations, our charity groups, our neighbors. None of them are in it for the money. They do their jobs because it is in their hearts to be servants and use their God given talents to help others. Certainly, they are paid for their services, but that is not their goal. They give because they have a desire to serve. All of them, regardless of any recognition, "step up" and do their jobs out of love and compassion. Do they get tired, worn out, used, or overlooked; quite often. Yet they continue to give of themselves as servants in order to help those in need.
My question to you: How often (or ever) do you "step up" and help to make a difference in a situation? God has placed all of us here on this earth to be of service to others. Are you doing your part?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.