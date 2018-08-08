Sushi Without Fish
Provided by Bill Knight

The Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library is getting technical about how to make sushi.

Sushi Without Fish: Preparing Japanese Rice for Non-cooks will be at 6 p.m., Aug. 16. John Jones, Head of Technical Services at Ozark Regional Library will give a demonstration followed by a hands-on session.

All ingredients will be supplied as well as samples of various types of sushi.

"This is a look at sushi from someone who should probably not be allowed to make it," Jones said. "The presentation details what sushi actually is, it isn't raw fish, and why a dedicated non-cook over four decades would try to make it."

The class will include samples and recipes, as well as time-saving devices and ingredients to make sushi. The event is free, and participants can call 573-783-2120 to register.

