Isn't it amazing how much things can change from generation to generation?
Yet, there are two absolutes concerning people that can never change, and they are God and His love and direction for people, and the other is that every person has a time line and will go by way of death. Some find it easy to ignore God, or at least keep him on the back burner, and there are lots of things always going on to distract us from the realities of our eminent demise. However, in the grand scheme of things, only the relationship we have with Jesus, when our time comes to leave, will count. All else that we may have thought, done, or accomplished throughout our lives won't amount to a hill of beans.
It doesn't matter what the law says about legality or what everybody else is doing. Following a custom or being in style will cut no ice with God, if it is something that He has told us not to partake of. No organization can replace the church, which is made up of believers, believers of God and being the chosen family of God. We can talk to all the counselors, doctors, lawyers, priests and preachers we want, but the Word of God trumps them all. God is God, never changing, and God over all. It is certainly a foolish choice to trade a measly lifetime on earth for the opportunity to live forever. God loves the people he created, but He will not tolerate sin, which can be ignoring Him or purposely disobeying Him. Basically, God says He doesn't want anybody to be lost, but He is leaving the choice for each of us to make.
Any person can begin his walk with God right now. Tell Him that's what you want to do and He will hear you. It is that easy to get on the road, for He knows your heart, which can speak to Him when words fail. Get a Bible and start reading about Him and learning His ways. Go to Church. These two things have been instituted by God, and are never to be replaced. And for every decision or activity that comes up, remember that you have a choice to make. For some things (as Nancy Reagan said) you just have to say "no." Other things may be a lot harder, but God will give you strength, and may send help from many sources. If you mess up, God will forgive you. He is always ready to let you start over if you need to. Remember you can't be a Christian by default, social standing or nationality. It can only happen by choosing God on your part and the Gracious Acceptance of God for His part. Why would anyone hesitate to accept this Glorious Invitation?
