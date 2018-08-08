Mineral Area Council on the Arts is selling season tickets in advance of its latest series of events, a sponsored series that includes Tibetan art, Missouri performers and the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.
Danielle Basler, arts council director, said season tickets are a popular option for local arts enthusiasts.
“We have a devoted core of arts council supporters,” Basler said. “And I think this season is going to be a delight for those who have attended in the past along with new audiences. The council has arranged a diverse series of performances that will appeal to many in our community.”
Season tickets to arts council events for the year are $50. For ordering information, visit www.MineralAreaArts.org or call 573-518-2125.
“The season ticket is a good value,” Basler said. “You’ll save over individual performance pricing and will benefit from the convenience of having your tickets mailed to your home in advance of each of the five performances.”
September 14, Monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery, Tibet, will perform sacred chants and dances at the MAC Fine Arts Theater. In addition to this cultural presentation, the monks will also be constructing a Sand Mandala in the MAC Library Sept. 11-15, which will be free of charge to observe.
October 2, The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Centene Center for an evening filled with big band favorites.
January 18, Lisa Marks of Hannibal, Mo., will present a one-woman historical performance on the life of Molly Brown at MAC Fine Arts Theater.
Saturday, March 30, the Theaterworks USA production of Pete the Cat will be great for families at the Centene Center.
April 12, the Missouri Saxophone Quartet will join us for a contemporary chamber concert in Park Hills.
For more information on this or other arts council programming, visit www.MineralAreaArts.org, contact Basler at 573-518-2125.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.