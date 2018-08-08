MAC Arts

 Provided by Sarah Haas, Director of College Communications

 Mineral Area Council on the Arts is selling season tickets in advance of its latest series of events, a sponsored series that includes Tibetan art, Missouri performers and the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.

Danielle Basler, arts council director, said season tickets are a popular option for local arts enthusiasts.

“We have a devoted core of arts council supporters,” Basler said. “And I think this season is going to be a delight for those who have attended in the past along with new audiences. The council has arranged a diverse series of performances that will appeal to many in our community.”

Season tickets to arts council events for the year are $50. For ordering information, visit www.MineralAreaArts.org or call 573-518-2125.

“The season ticket is a good value,” Basler said. “You’ll save over individual performance pricing and will benefit from the convenience of having your tickets mailed to your home in advance of each of the five performances.”

September 14, Monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery, Tibet, will perform sacred chants and dances at the MAC Fine Arts Theater. In addition to this cultural presentation, the monks will also be constructing a Sand Mandala in the MAC Library Sept. 11-15, which will be free of charge to observe.

October 2, The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the Centene Center for an evening filled with big band favorites.

January 18, Lisa Marks of Hannibal, Mo., will present a one-woman historical performance on the life of Molly Brown at MAC Fine Arts Theater.

Saturday, March 30, the Theaterworks USA production of Pete the Cat will be great for families at the Centene Center.

April 12, the Missouri Saxophone Quartet will join us for a contemporary chamber concert in Park Hills.

For more information on this or other arts council programming, visit www.MineralAreaArts.org, contact Basler at 573-518-2125.

