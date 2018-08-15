Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The  Madison County Democrat Club is hosting a Trivia Night at 7 p.m., Sept. 1, at Follis Place.

The cost is $10 per person with 6 people to a table. You must be 16 or older to play. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Call 573-561-1212 for more information.

