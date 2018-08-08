Tross 10U, of Fredericktown, just returned from Hobart, Indiana from playing in the NSA Fastpitch World Series where they took 4th place out of 11 teams.
They were the only Missouri team represented in the 10U division, Class C, representing Fredericktown, the Mineral Area Region, and the State of Missouri. The 10U team that traveled to the World Series consisted of: Calie Allgier #32, Brooke Bearden #8, Alyssa Cook #88, Adrienne Cox #19, Sydney Dunnahoo #03, Madigan Gladbach #2, Ellie Groom #31, Lauren Hale #04, Laynee King #01, Becca Mangold #12, Rylee Mathus #27, Raegan Pierce #15, Michaela Reagan #64, Jonsyn Rehkop #28, Bella Rose #20, Anna Tripp #22, Miley Wengler #13, and coached by Chris Reagan, Jason Wengler and James Cook. Maddie Saffell #23 was unable to attend the World Series but was with us through our journey up to that point.
Tross 10U played fall ball last year against teams that would move to 12u softball during spring league and took third in League and third in the end of season tournament.
Only they never stopped practicing and continued progressing. These girls have practiced and played softball almost nonstop since August of last year with only a couple weeks off during the winter for Thanksgiving and Christmas.
They played an indoor tournament, first tournament ever out of league, in Duquoin, Illinois where they didn’t place in the top three but did actually only loose to the team that took first in the tournament by three runs when they played them.
And they kept practicing. Some of the girls then played in a local traveling tournament that played teams from Perryville, Jackson and Farmington and went undefeated, taking first in that tournament.
And they kept on practicing. Then the girls played in the opening tournament for the Mineral Area Girls Fastpitch League and placed first going undefeated, outscoring their opponents 30-6 and giving them a birth to the World Series. Then they played league ball and won first place in League with a record of 12-1, also earning them an additional birth to the World Series. They also played in the Country Days first annual softball tournament and went undefeated placing first, earning them another birth to the World Series.
They went to play in the State championship. They took first in pool play only giving up one run. But rain came in, postponing the tournament and in the end turning it into a single elimination tournament to be completed in one day after pool play games finished causing them to play four games in one day in heat indexes over 100 with only one main pitcher. The girls pushed hard, but with the heat and lack of extra pitching, ended up taking fourth at state. This earned them yet another birth to the World Series.
They earned four births for the World Series during their spring season.
These girls and coaches worked hard, as well as the parents. The parents worked hard on sponsorships and fundraisers which allowed these girls to play ball at no expense to the families other than gas and food, even to the World Series. They received new batting helmets and cleats this season and received bat bags the previous season. These families became one big Tross family. They have attended the extra practices and stayed later than scheduled or showed up to the last minute optional practices. The girls, the coaches and the parents were highly dedicated to get this team to where it was. The team received 26 last minute sponsorships to help pay their hotels and fees to the World Series.
The girls lovedto have gymnastics and dance offs with their opponents before games and even kept their tradition going during the World Series! But most of all they loved to Floss. At the Word Series, Tross 10U was a hit with the fans as one of the best dressed, fun and entertaining teams with their fun themed “Floss like Tross” shirts and dancing. At the block party they were announced as being the first place team in the 10U fastest around the horn time. This was competed by Calie Allgier at catcher, Miley Wengler at first, Bella Rose at second, Madigan Gladbach at short stop and Michaela Reagan at third.
Tross 10U won its first pool play game 7-4. But lost the second pool play game 9-5 due to one bad inning that included a 4-run error, leaving them second seed in pool play.
Bracket play started the next morning at 8 a.m. and they came out strong, winning this game 14-3. They had a two-hour break before playing the late game that evening. The first inning they held them good but struggled the game losing that game 11-3 sending them to the losers bracket where they would have to battle back up four games the next day, starting at 8 a.m., to advance to the championships.
They came out the first game of that day fierce, taking the victory 16-6. Tross had one game break and went right into the second game with their second win of the day 8-6. They had a one game break again and started their third game of the day facing their pool play loss opponents and redeeming themselves with a 9-1 victory.
They had another game break, putting them at the last games of the evening, before refacing the team that knocked them into the losers bracket. They came out strong with a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and then a 5-2 lead in the bottom of the second. Then the score held as the next two innings went scoreless for both teams. We were down to the last three minutes of the game and our Tross girls started showing that they were giving all they had left in them after a 4-game battle with being at the field for 13 hours already. They made the last out needing for the 5th inning still ahead 5-2, but with 3 minutes left they had to start another inning. We went scoreless at the top of the sixth and they were up to bat. We got the first out pretty quickly, but let in one run. Now the score was 5-3 and Tross needed two outs to win and the opponents were at the top of their lineup. We were able to get the second out, but also let in another run, making it 5-4 and still needing one out. Got them down to needing 1 strike to win it and got a walk instead. Then they tied it up and we got the third out, but had to play a tiebreaker inning. Tross scored one, making it 6-5. Tross recorded a pair of outs back to back. Down to needing one out, Tross got to a full count twice, but ended up walking both the batters, bringing in another tying run and bringing up the other team's cleanup batter with runners on second and third. The first pitch was a strike. Then Tross tried to walk the batter, and the last pitch went hard and low and past the catcher letting in the winning run for our opponent. They had met their match and they knew it, but used our 4 games to their 2 against us. Tross 10U finished their season this year 27-6 including league, tournaments, State, and World Series. This group of girls will be split up for one year with half moving to 12U and half staying at 10U, but look to have very competitive teams this next year before they rejoin together in the fall of 2019.
Tross is a Fredericktown traveling softball organization that will have 6-7 teams this next season ranging from 8U-18U. The 8U team this season also took first in league and also traveled to the World Series this year finishing in fifth place in the kid pitch division. This organization is working hard to train local girls to be more competitive in preparation for high school and hopefully future college scholarships. They work hard, train hard and play hard but have a lot of fun along the way. Congratulations to Tross 10U on all of their accomplishments this season.
Thank you to all of our sponsors for The World Series: Covenant Care Services LLC, Cap America, Fredericktown Elks 2812, D&D Towing, ABC Realty Investments LLC, Pense Brothers Drilling Company, Stitch It International Inc., ABC Equipment Investments LLC, Black Mountain Longbeards (NWTF), Auto Plaza Ford, Reagan 5 Farms LLC, Melvin Mills Roofing LLC, New Era Bank, HANCO Construction, Sargent Construction Company, BKC Properties LLC, Cherokee Pass Package Liquor Store, Parkland Health Mart Pharmacy, Black River Electric Cooperative, First State Community Bank, Brotherton Motors, Kemp’s Auto Body & Sales Inc., Swinford Realty, LLC, Seabaugh’s Furniture & Appliance, TROSS Spine & Sports Performance and The Eagles of Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.