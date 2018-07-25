Some years ago I stepped into the Democrat News office to deliver my weekly offering of words, when Alan said he would like for me to give him information for a short biography to appear at the end of my column. Then he said "You know, kind of to tell people why they should read your article."
Oh my goodness. I couldn't think of a single reason. So I did the best thing you can do for a case like this. I stalled for time to think. My largest accomplishment was raising two kids. Also, I had passed state board exams for nursing and later for selling real estate, but neither of those things turned out to be careers for me. I couldn't say I am just an ordinary person, for I don't think I am exactly that, and most of the things that make be unordinary I wouldn't want to tell everybody, for they are certainly not anything to brag about.
Neither could I claim to be extraordinary, for when you know that the most brilliant people only use a small portion of their brain-power, the infinitesimal portion I've got working for me would hardly get on the scale.
But then I thought of the word "eclectic" and that pretty well covers who and what I am and what I do. I am interested in just about everything that is within my scope of reasoning. Being eclectic, according to the dictionary, means to choose what appears to be "the best from different sources and styles" (and in my case) to explore and write about. So my eclectic nature has turned out to be my theme song and what I often rely on when choosing what to write about. Anyway, that's my story, and I'm stickin' to it.
The main guidelines of my life and internet come from 1979 when I told God I wanted to belong to Him and I asked Him to help me learn what He wanted me to do. Then I turned the corner and stepped into a new realm. I began to see everything and everybody in a way that I had never seen them before. The Bible came alive and spoke to me. So many things seemed to be especially written for me and to me. I started underlining everything that spoke to me, but eventually I had to stop that, for ink tends to "bleed" and spread and I was ruining my Bible. I had been trying to underline the whole New Testament.
So I do write quite a bit about God, because He is in my life and He is my life. I know that If I ever say anything that draws someone closer to God, or caused someone to begin investigating God and His Word, those would be the most valuable words that I could possibly write. A person could never find a more interesting source than the Bible.
For being interesting, I think people are second, only to the Bible. So another good reason to read my column, is because I might be writing about you (after asking permission, of course). I appreciate all who bear with me as we ride through this life together. Thank you. I love comments, letters, cards, even criticism that makes me know you're reading and that you're interested; apt and able. I hope you will stay in touch and keep on reading.
Don't forget the Madison County Singing Convention will be 6 p.m. July 28, at Church of God of Prophecy on corner of Franklin and High Streets.
