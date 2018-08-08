Women In Ag

The 2018 Women In Ag for Madison & Wayne Counties had 49 participants. 

 Provided by Gretchen Morris

The 2018 Women In Ag for Madison & Wayne Counties had a great turnout.

There were 49 participants. Hope to see everyone again next year.

A Special Thank You to our sponsors: Parts Store Napa Auto Tire & Parts; CC Restoration; Gifford Lumber; Auto Plaza; Ward’s Farm Center; Autozone; The Dairy Bar; Green’s Flea Market; New Era Bank; Vance Vineyard & Winery; Bess Insurance Agency; Black River Electric Coop; Thal’s Hardware; Madison Co SWCD; Henson Farm Supply; Johnson Farm & Pet; Sassafras Online Boutique; MD Customs By Meghan Cook; Sonic; Wayne Co SWCD; Madison County University Extension; Peoples Community Bank; Greenville Saw Shop; First State Community Bank; O’Rileys; Castor River Ranch; Tasha Green Independent Thirty One Consultant; Perfectly Posh by Brooklynn Weekley; Dominos; Victoria Vineyards.

