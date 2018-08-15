The Fredericktown City Council met for its bi-monthly meeting Aug. 13 where a question from the public sparked an update on the bridge on City Lake Road over Village Creek.
Cheryl Brulotte took advantage of the time allowed for public communications and remarks during the meeting by asking about the bridge.
"I was just wondering about the bridge on City Lake Road," Brulotte said. "What is happening to it."
Brulotte said she lives at the top of the hill and notices a lot of cars still try to come through and it puts a strain on the Meals on Wheels deliveries.
City Engineer Tim Baer said the city is currently looking at the bridge and, an issue has come up delaying the project.
"The opening in that bridge is fairly small compared to the rest of the creek and there's a big scour hole right underneath the bridge," Baer said. "If you ever noticed when you drove over it if you look down stream it's really shallow and you look up stream it's fairly shallow but right underneath, because of the way the water come through there, it kind of scours that out."
Baer said they are concerned about the abutments and what they may find underneath the bridge due to the washed out areas.
"So before we spend a lot of money fixing the bridge, we want to get a good look at the foundation of those abutments," Baer said.
Baer said they attempted to pump the water out and look at them last week but due to a rain shower their efforts were not successful, and they plan to try again with a larger pump next week.
"We'll get it pumped out, get a look at those foundations and then hopefully it will be where we can get in there, shore things up and still make everything to work," Baer said.
The initial reason for the closure was due to a Missouri Department of Transportation inspection.
"The issue we had was MoDOT had come down and did an inspection on the bridge and said it wasn't safe because of the side rails on there, so we are going to cut those off and put some new guard rails on," Baer said. "We are kind of held up until we can get a look at those foundations. Beyond that we have it pretty well ready to go."
Baer said once the question about the foundations are answered, they will be able to send the project out for bid. By the time the work is contracted and finished, it could be a couple more months.
After Baer's update on the bridge, Alderman Rick Polete mentioned he has been hearing concerns about the bridge on Z Highway being closed and that complaints have been directed towards the city in some cases. Polete said he would like to let the people know the city had nothing to do with the closure and that the decision came from MoDOT.
In her mayor's report, Mayor Kelly Korokis gave a shout out to Marcus Ward for his work on helping the City of Fredericktown in its efforts to become a designated POW/MIA City.
Korokis said she sent Ward's presentation to Russ Whitener to have it presented to the POW/MIA Board Aug. 14, and Whitener said Ward did a fantastic job.
"He (Whitener) says he doesn't see there being a problem, but we would get official word and then we would set up a time for our official presentation," Korokis said.
In other business, a resolution certifying the election results from Aug. 7 was approved with 56.27 percent of the votes approving Proposition P.
The board also approved two ordinances to establish a procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and to amend section 700.040 relating to Water and Sewer connection fees.
In work session business, the aldermen approved a request to rent a boom-axe for ditch and creek clearing.
The board also discussed the emergency repairs to one of the trash trucks. City Administrator James Settle said the truck has been out of commission for a month and may take another month to finish the repairs. He said he wanted the aldermen to be aware of the problem so they are not shocked by a repair bill in the future.
The next meeting of the Fredericktown City Council will be Aug. 27, following the 5:30 p.m. work session at city hall.
