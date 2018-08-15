Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School Football Team held its annual "sports drink scrimmage," Saturday night as the Cats prepare for the 2018 football season.

Fredericktown will play in the annual preseason jamboree, Friday, at Sikeston. The regular season opens Aug. 24, at Kennett. The home opener is the next week, as the Cats host Herculaneum, Aug. 31.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments