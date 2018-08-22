Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The Fredericktown High School Girls Softball Team played in its preseason jamboree, Saturday, in Ste. Genevieve. The Cats went 1-1-1, defeating West County, tying Saxony Lutheran, and losing to Perryville.

The regular season begins Saturday for the Cats, as they in the North County Tournament. The Cats open the tourney against the host Lady Raiders at 8 a.m.

