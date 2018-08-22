When dealing with the ghosts of her past, Mary E. Masterson decided to turn her story into one which would not only help her sort out certain issues but also could help others.
Masterson's book "A Heart in Pieces-A Return From Devastation" is the story of her first 40 years summed up in 94 pages.
Masterson said the book is short but impactful, and she anticipates readers will have an emotional response to it.
"It is deep and will get you right in the gut throughout the story, but remember, it does have a happy ending, as you can see I am standing here talking to you," Masterson said. "I tell people to be prepared with a box of Kleenex and three or four hours of reading time."
In Masterson's book overview, she speaks of hope, abuse, rejection, homelessness, divorce, manipulation and how she struggled through life.
"A bitter divorce brought about a whole new life that I had never experienced," Masterson said in her book overview. "Rejected, homeless with no family, I had to find my own way in a world from which I had been protected. Struggling to figure out this new way of life brought its challenges and many mistakes. But nothing prepared me for the heartache of all heartaches that I was to experience at the tender age of 26."
Masterson said her story was not originally written for publication, but ultimately, she felt it could prove to be supportive to others as it was for her.
"I originally started out with the idea that getting my story on paper would help me to sort out the issues I had in my life," Masterson said. "But as the years passed, I realized after speaking to others about my writings that my story was truly extraordinary. Then as the healing kept progressing, I then felt that my story could possibly help others who have a similar story or parts of my story."
Masterson said the final decision to publish came down to a feeling that God was directing her to get her story out.
"I feel blessed," Masterson said. "God helped me to write a story, my story, little ol' me, to help others. I feel accomplished in that mission."
While she feels the book has a strong tie to God, Masterson said her journey is not like most and everybody can relate.
"Those who are not 'religious' or speak of God can relate as well," Masterson said. "I have heard from those who don't believe in God to those who are deep in their religion or relationship with God. Everybody can relate to my story somewhere."
Masterson said her hope for the book is that people will find peace in their heart and mind after reading it.
"Everybody has a story that can and will inspire someone to find the good or even bad in that life story," Masterson said. "Maybe someone who reads my story will know how to talk to someone who has lost loved ones or maybe someone will find inspiration in the story to lead them on a path to find God or maybe someone will find the validation that they have been searching for their lifelong or maybe just maybe someone will find the strength within themselves to make better decisions in their life than they are right now."
Masterson said she has already started a couple new books and is hoping to get more serious with finishing them once winter comes around.
"It really has blown my mind at how much support I have received throughout this process, from family, friends, acquaintances and complete strangers," Masterson said. "When they hear a synopsis of my story, it is amazing the positive response. By the way, the reviews have been fabulous."
Masterson's non-fiction biography can be found worldwide and is available in hardcover, paperback, e-book and will soon be available in audible for the hearing impaired.
"It was very important to me to have this book available worldwide," Masterson said. "I have thus seen it in Japan, Australia, UK, Canada, Mexico and of course, United States."
While Masterson is not a native, she has called Fredericktown her home for the last five years and will be holding a book signing at the Fredericktown Branch of the Ozark Regional Library 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.