DePriests' attorney's law license suspended over conflict of interest

The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the law license of a Columbia defense attorney who has long been one of the leading figures in efforts to legalize marijuana in Missouri.

Dan Viets, who has led the Missouri chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, will be able to apply for reinstatement of his law license in six months after the court sided with the Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel in a conflict-of-interest case against Viets.

The Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel said Viets violated rules of professional conduct regulating conflicts of interest when he represented a brother and sister in a 2011 St. Francois County criminal marijuana case.

Siblings David G. DePriest and Natalie DePriest, who were living in Farmington when they were arrested, were both sentenced to state prison in 2013 for marijuana cultivation and for possession and intent to distribute a controlled substance.

Court records say marijuana plants and a gun were found in David DePriest’s room and that marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in common areas of a rented condominium the two shared.

Records say Natalie DePriest was often away from the condo and spent about 20 days there that summer.