Deputy-involved shooting reported in Washington County

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved shooting.
At 9:12 p.m. Sheriff Zach Jacobsen reported that all deputies were safe. He requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol to take over the investigation.
He said more information will be released at a later time.
Jacobsen later clarified that the sheriff's office was working two separate shootings Friday night.
He said they were dispatched to a shooting that occurred off of Highway 185 at about 5 p.m. The victim of that shooting is stable and the suspect is in custody.
He said the two shootings were not related.