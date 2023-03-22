The discussion of reappointing the municipal court judge was a hot topic during the monthly Desloge Board of Aldermen meeting Monday night. During the meeting, the board also discussed bids received for three projects as well as an update on water infrastructure regarding State Street and Desloge Drive.

Desloge Mayor David Shaw said he had received a letter from Municipal Court Judge Seth Pegram reminding the board he needed to be reappointed for a two year term.

“If any of you have ever sat in any of these court proceedings, he’s very polished and very professional,” said Shaw. “He treats everybody with a lot of respect and he gets a lot of respect.”

Shaw stated it was his intention to agree with and reappoint Pegram for another two years.

Ward III Aldermen Pete Pasternak said he had an issue with the appointment. According to Pasternak he had read the letter and saw where Pegram had said his records indicated the term ends on April 30, 2023, but Pasternak said according to minutes from March 7, 2022, Pegram requested to be appointed as municipal city judge from May 1, 2022 to April 30, 2024.

City Administrator Stephanie Daffron, who was city clerk at the time of Pegram’s previous appointment, said Pegram always requests to be reappointed for every year.

Pasternak said the date provided in the letter by Pegram and the records from the meeting minutes show there are some discrepancies, and wanted to wait until the information is straightened out.

Ward I Alderman John Wigger said it’s possible that Pegram is trying to see two years out.

“I guess in case there’s something that happened next year, he wants to know he’s okay for another year,” explained Wigger.

Pasternak said if that was Pegram's intention, he wished Pegram would have just said so in the letter. He suggested maybe getting some clarification and address this at a later date. The topic was tabled to a later meeting.

The board also discussed bids regarding a salt storage facility, a new diving board, and water department meters.

Daffron told the board three bids were received regarding a salt storage facility. The city received bids from Brockmiller Construction at $89,500, from Franklin County Construction for $108,350, and Greenfield Contractors LLC. for $111,137. Daffron said Joe McGowan from Cochran Engineering did not seem to have a preference and suggested Brockmiller due to being the lower price and their being local.

Shaw asked Public Works Director Jason Harris if he was okay with the bid, and Harris said the bid looked good.

Wigger motioned to approve the bid from Brockmiller. During the discussion portion of the topic Pasternak said that while the salt storage facility would be nice to have, he was thinking of the road condition on Jackson Street, and said that maybe $90,000 could be better spent.

Harris explained that per Department of Natural Resources rules, the salt had to be off the ground.

The motion passed with approval from all but Pasternak.

The board approved two other bids. The first of which came from Parks and Recreations Director Dooley Politte, who received a bid for a diving board for the pool for $5,900. Chief Water Operator Paul Pilliard received a bid for $11,000 from L and J Municipal Supply for 50 water meters to replace all the plastic meters remaining in the cityhas000, which will come out of ARPA funds.

Pilliard also gave the board an update of water infrastructure regarding State Street and Desloge Drive. He explained when the new mains were installed near Unico Bank, they installed a valve because the six-inch main was going to run up the right of way, and he was looking to get everything out from underneath the concrete on State Street. They are looking to add the bank onto that main. Doing that would allow him to get rid of the mains underneath the intersection of State Street and Desloge Drive. The cost is $20,942.17 from Waterworks Specialties, and Pilliard said the department can do it themselves after they finish Locust Street, which had no more than 20 working days left.