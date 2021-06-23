Destiny Burch, EMT

EMT Destiny Burch has worked at Madison County Ambulance District for 8 years.

"I love the fact that we are all family oriented, every crew is a family," Burch said. "This place is my home away from home. The community is very supportive."

How did your crew and the department help get you through the pandemic?

"I'm not going to say it wasn't scary at first, but administration was very supportive and reassuring with proper PPE to be used during calls, and cleaning supplies to be as safe as possible," Burch said.

