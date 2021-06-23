Sheila Tripp, Food Service Supervisor

Tripp has worked at Madison Medical Center for 10 years now and says she loves her MMC family.

"Madison Medical Center is a great place to work as they provide great benefits, free health checks during the fall, and free mammograms or prostate exams to their employees," Tripp said. "Everyone here is like family, all the departments get along and work well together. Lisa Twidwell is our administrator and is the sweetest person. She always listens to us and tries to help in any way she can"

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"During our time with COVID, Madison Medical Center provided us with weekly COVID testing," Tripp said. "We check temps every day and wear masks during our shifts. We were able to use disposables to keep everyone safe. MMC also provided free meals to staff."

Did you know?

In the calendar year of 2020 Madison Medical Center served 118,020 meals to residents, staff and hospital patients, an average of about 8,000 per month.

The Dietary Department is made up of Dawn Francis, Dianna Emery, Peggy Presnell, Sheila Tripp, Emily Crump, Logan Shoemake, Haley Barton, Joy Jennings, Audrey Roark, Alicen Sullens, Tina Rainwater, Karen Besgrove, Allyson Roark, Livia Kemp, Terri Edwards, Dylan Porter, Lisa Turk and Alanea Reynolds.

