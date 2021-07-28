Dinner at Sedgewickville United Methodist Church

There will be a Kettle Beef/Chicken Dumpling Dinner 3:30 p.m. to 6: 30 p.m., August 7, at the Sedgewickville United Methodist Church, off Hwy 72 on K at the corner of EE. It is all you can eat inside dining or carry out. For more information, call Alice Crites 573-803-9637.
