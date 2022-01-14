*CURRENTLY TAKING APPOINTMENTS ONLY. PLEASE PRE-APPLY TO GET AN APPOINTMENT. MASKS REQUIRED TO VISIT* Dino just arrived at the shelter.... View on PetFinder
Formal charges have been filed against an area man following a shooting in the Goose Creek Lake Development Tuesday night.
A man is facing felony charges after allegedly chasing and trying to stab a teen with a machete just months after being charged with felony as…
A Missouri Lottery player who purchased a Lotto ticket for the Dec. 22 drawing at Convenience Barn, 1750 Columbia St. in Farmington, matched a…
An investigation is underway after a shooting incident in Goose Creek Tuesday night.
An area man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover accident south of Farmington on Monday.
A Farmington mother-in-law entreated TV talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw to mediate a disagreement with her son and daughter-in-law in an episod…
A former police officer has been placed on probation after pleading guilty Wednesday to one felony count and one misdemeanor count of endanger…
A two-story wood-framed home in St. Francois County was destroyed in a Wednesday morning fire that also caused a brushfire in an adjoining field.
Timothy Grady, 57, of Park Hills, was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison for abandonment of a corpse.
A local woman announced she is working on opening a faith-based school next fall using two buildings in the Orchard property in Bonne Terre th…
