Discover nature with MDC at Missouri State Fair August 12-22

Discover nature with the Missouri Department of Conservation at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 12-22.

Visit MDC’s Conservation Building from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to see live fish and learn about great ways to spend time in nature. Learn about and see displays of native plants that help butterflies and other important pollinators. Ask MDC staff conservation-related questions, get educational materials, and have fun.

Fairgoers can also take part in MDC’s first “Agents of Discovery” State Fair mission. Agents of Discovery is a new mobile gaming app that uses augmented reality to help connect people to nature. Download the State Fair mission and earn a special badge for exploring nature in and around the MDC building. Agents of Discovery is available for download through the App Store for Apple products or Google Play for Android devices. For more information on Agents of Discovery, visit discovertheforest.org/activities/agents-of-discovery.

Visit the Fair Aug. 13 for Missouri Department of Conservation Day -- a full day of fun and excitement sponsored by MDC. Special demonstrations on Aug. 13 will feature MDC’s new canine unit of specially trained dogs that assist conservation agents with tracking, evidence recovery, search and rescue, wildlife detection, and more.