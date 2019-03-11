A disturbance at St. Joe Manor led to an officer-involved shooting on Monday night.
According to Bonne Terre Police Chief Doug Calvert, an officer was attacked while responding to a disturbance call at the second-floor apartments at St. Joe Manor before 10 p.m. Monday.
Shots were fired and the suspect was taken into custody and then flown by medical helicopter to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment.
The officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
As per policy, Missouri State Highway Patrol Spokesperson Dallas Thompson said the highway patrol has been called to investigate the use of force by a police officer.
Calvert said the police department had been extremely busy with three unrelated calls that happened all about the same time.
In the first call, officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of Middle Street but an officer found no one upon arrival. Another officer stopped a vehicle that ended up being the one that was involved in the Middle Street call after the vehicle ran a stop sign on Young Street. It was discovered the vehicle had been stolen. While investigating the male suspect had a seizure and was taken to the hospital. The female was taken into custody pending the investigation into the stolen vehicle.
As that call was going on, officers were dispatched to the liquor store for a male with a laceration. He reported being stabbed by a woman on North Division. He was taken to a local hospital by Washington County Ambulance. The female was arrested and taken to the county jail.
As that call was going on, officers were dispatched to a disturbance at St. Joe Manor Apartment 23. One Bonne Terre officer responded while the others remained tied up with the other unrelated calls.
Calvert said Terre Du Lac and St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department were requested as backup but the officer disregarded them when he arrived at St. Joe, reporting the scene appeared to be under control.
Calvert said however, moments later the officer advised Central Dispatch of “shots fired.”
Calvert said there had been a confrontation between a male and female. At some point, the officer was thrown down or fell down a flight of stairs.
The Bonne Terre Police Department was still on the scene early Tuesday investigating the disturbance. Additional details were not available.
Does it seem likely that there is more to be revealed about this story once the MHP gets fully involved?
