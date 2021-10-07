Dodgers drop curtain on Cardinals' dramatic late season push with walk-off homer

Roberts obliged, and then reached into the glove himself to retrieve the ball.

It appeared like he wasn’t going to get it any other way.

The Cardinals put the Dodgers and their imported ace in that bind by bloating the pitch count early. Wainwright played a part. While trying to drop a sacrifice bunt in the second inning, Wainwright saw six pitches before moving the runner into scoring position. That potential rally, like several others in the game’s first half, fizzled, but not before forcing Scherzer deeper and deeper toward 100 pitches. He had thrown 43 pitches to get six outs.

From the beginning of the game, when Edman led off with a single, Scherzer had to bob and weave around runners on base.

Edman and Paul Goldschmidt, the top two hitters in the Cardinals order, reached base five times in their first six looks at Scherzer. Goldschmidt singled and walked twice. The Cardinals did little with each of the opportunities with runners on base. They were, as a team, zero-for-eight with runners in scoring position through the sixth inning. Six of those fruitless at-bats came from the middle of the order, the run of Tyler O’Neill, Nolan Arenado, and Dylan Carlson immediately after Goldschmidt.