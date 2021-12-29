Donations needed

 Skip to main content
Brother Larry Wagganer of Oak Grove United Baptist Church is accepting donations of new socks, bath towels-washcloths, pillows and blankets. These items will be taken to tornado victims in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. For pickup of items or monetary donations please call Bro. Wagganer at 573-783-5916 for more info. Donations are being accepted until Jan. 31.

