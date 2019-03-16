The Downtown Park Hills Association (DPHA) held its monthly meeting recently at the Riverside Grill where several topics were discussed.
The main issues taken up by members were the available options for implementing plans for free Wi-Fi for downtown shoppers, as well as association officer elections.
DPHA President Davis Easter, who is also a city council member, said he’s been very busy with the Wi-Fi issue, calling and emailing people and getting things together.
Easter explained that he had been unsuccessful in getting a call or email returned from AT&T or Sprint. Spectrum, however, seemed eager to do business with the association, contacting Easter back within two hours. An account executive from the communications company was present at the meeting.
Stacey Johnson, from Spectrum Business, gave a presentation explaining the different options for offering free Wi-Fi for downtown shoppers.
Johnson explained the businesses themselves could provide coverage from building to building using customer hot spots already built into their Wi-Fi networks. This, however, would mean that each business would need to have Spectrum internet service and any business that did not would create a gap in Wi-Fi coverage.
The other option Johnson presented was what he called Spectrum’s “community solution.” This option would cost more money but would ensure that the entire area has Wi-Fi access at the same internet speed. This second option also opens up the possibility for grants to help offset the cost of the project.
Johnson suggested the downtown organization look into possible grants he knew to be available for the needed equipment. He explained that the equipment would be staggered along the tops of downtown businesses.
According to Johnson, only about four pieces of equipment would be needed in order to cast a network capable of covering the entire downtown area.
Looking into the prospect of grants for the project were suggested to be the first priority by the members.
More details on this topic will be looked into further and taken up again at the next meeting as more information is gathered.
The other main topic addressed during the meeting was the election of association officers.
Tamara Coleman was re-elected as secretary by an unanimous vote.
Heather Wills, of Unico Bank and the DPHA treasurer for the past four years, put in her resignation for the position as she will be relocating to a different branch of the bank.
Jan Alsup, assistant vice president branch manager of Unico Bank in Park Hills, was elected as the new treasurer by unanimous vote.
David Easter was re-elected as president by an unanimous vote.
The vice president position has been left open temporarily. Chris Hulsey, of Hulsey Properties LLC, was nominated for the position after the meeting and Secretary Coleman is working on collecting votes from association members via email ballot this week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.