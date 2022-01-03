Dr. Sago plans to 'have a ball' watching daughter referee

After nearly four decades, it was an especially difficult and emotional day for Dr. Shelton Sago as he walked out of the office for the last time on Dec. 30.

“Spending the last morning with the staff was tough,” said Sago. “They’re really great people to work with and they do whatever we ask them to do without hesitation. They make my job a lot easier. They’ve become family to me.”

It has been equally hard for him to say goodbye to his patients because they’ve become friends over the years.

Sago grew up in Flat River, one of Alvin and Faye Sago's four children — Alvin Lee, Rita and Mike. He graduated from Central High School in 1975 and Mineral Area College in 1977. Sago's older brother, Alvin, went to medical school. At the time, Sago didn’t know what he wanted to study but knew he wanted to go to a professional school.

He had never thought about becoming an eye doctor, even when he got his first pair of glasses in fourth grade and started wearing contact lenses in eighth grade.

“I had my vision corrected at a very early age,” he said, “by Dr. Kinch Jones, the eye doctor in Flat River. He was the first doctor who was part of Complete Vision Care in Leadington.”

Sago decided to study biology and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1979 from Southeast Missouri State University.

“Right after I graduated from SEMO, the Missouri State Legislature passed a bill,” said Sago. “They formed the University of Missouri-St. Louis College of Optometry and I had all the pre-requisites to apply there. When I found out that this school was opening up, I said, ‘I think this is what I want to do.’ So I applied and was accepted and started in August 1980.”

He graduated four years later as a doctor from the inaugural graduating class of the College of Optometry.

That same year in 1984, Sago began his first day of work seeing patients. Dr. C.H. Ketring and Dr. J.D. Boring shared an optometry practice in the building that now houses Krekeler Jewelers on Columbia Street. Ketring had been in business since he moved to Farmington in the 1950s.

Sago had worked at that practice for a year and a half when Ketring passed away. Bill and Nancy Krekeler had already purchased the other half of the building where Ketring had operated his optometry office.

Sago purchased Ketring’s half of the optometry business which then became Boring and Sago Vision Care. The pair needed more room for their practice so they bought land and built a new building in 1988 on the corner of Liberty and Westmount. At the time, only two other businesses existed in that location — Maloney, Wright & Robbins and Westmount Apartments.

When he was growing up, Sago said his parents’ “whole point of life was making sure we got a college education because neither one of them had one.”

His parents made financial sacrifices to make sure their children did well and furthered their education. Sadly, Sago’s father died in 1997 and his mother passed away in 2010.

“The junior college was a big part of our education and my parents were big supporters,” said Sago. “My brother Al graduated from Flat River Junior College and the rest of us graduated from Mineral Area College.”

Sago had been partners with Boring for 18 years before he died in 2002. Then Dr. Jason Street, a Farmington High School and UMSL College of Optometry graduate, soon joined the practice.

Street purchased the practice in 2016. Sago became a part-time doctor at the business and worked only three days a week.

The pair have now worked together for 20 years. During this time, Sago noted that Street has been instrumental in updating the office, including transitioning from paper charts to electronic health records in 2012.

“Dr. Street has been a big factor in the success of the practice,” said Sago. “He’s a great optometrist and has helped the practice transition to keep the practice up to date.”

Throughout his 38 years as an optometrist, Sago has treated many patients, including his own children. Daughter Natalie has been wearing glasses and contacts since grade school. Son Stuart recently got his first pair of prescription glasses within the last year from his dad.

He’s also heard a lot of funny stories over the years.

“I think it’s always funny when I ask patients what brings them to the eye doctor that day and probably three or four times a year, my patients’ chief complaint was that their dog ate their glasses,” he said. “You’d be surprised how often that happens.”

Sago said some of his sweetest memories are of his younger patients when they got their first prescription glasses.

“Their reaction was always memorable,” he said. “Many would say, ‘I didn’t know there were leaves on those trees’ or other details that they’d been missing because they simply didn’t see them.”

Sago said he was always happy when kids who wore glasses returned later in high school to get contacts.

“That always made me feel good as their doctor,” he said.

Sago said one reason he chose optometry as his career was because it was a 9-to-5 job that would allow him the opportunity to coach his kids and officiate area games.

He coached son Stuart and the Mineral Area Baseball Association team for 12 summers as well as coached him for two years in the Mineral Area Football League and several seasons in AAU basketball. He also coached Natalie and her teammates’ AAU basketball team as well as seven years of summer softball. Sometimes he coached his kids’ teams for 12 months out of the year.

“I remember we’d just go from one sport to another, and when they got old enough for high school, I said I did the best job I could and turned them over to the high school coaches,” said Sago.

But coaching youth sports teams wasn’t Sago’s only involvement in local athletics. He started officiating games the year he and Jane moved back to Farmington during the 1984-85 school year. In all, he refereed high school basketball for 35 years and football for 30 years.

Between working and coaching, he has had little time for hobbies. But he’s looking forward to hunting, fishing and playing a little golf. He is also a member of the Farmington Elks Lodge.

One thing he is very excited about is being able to pack a suitcase and “just leave.”

Even while working a part-time schedule, Sago was still unable to travel at a moment’s notice because he always had patients scheduled to see him at the office. But now that his schedule is clear, Sago and Jane plan to follow their daughter Natalie around the country. She’s one of five full-time NBA referees. This is her fourth year as an NBA referee.

The couple went to Madison Square Garden in New York City three years ago. Now they want to travel to Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto, Miami, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix and all the NBA arenas to see their daughter referee. They also plan to go to great restaurants and other activities in those cities.

Sago said, “We’re planning frequent trips. Natalie said, ‘Dad, you start picking out the games you want to go to.’ So our plans are to fly with Natalie to these cities and watch her referee. That will be very special to experience it with her.”

Last year, no one could go to NBA games due to COVID-19. But last year the couple was able to go to Memphis when Natalie refereed a Saturday night game.

“But now that I’m retired, we can go anytime,” he said.

Sago said Jane — who is also very sports-minded — attended every game her son and daughter played in.

“She’s very knowledgeable about sports,” he said. “She sits and watches Cardinal baseball, Blues hockey and NBA basketball with me. She can tell you all kinds of things about sports.”

Sago said it's nice because there is definitely no arguing over what the pair will watch on TV.

“We’re going to be watching sports of some kind,” he said.

As he prepares to settle into retirement, Sago offered well-wishes for Street and his new business partner, Dr. Kennon Cox.

“I hope the patients who have been seeing me for years continue to put their trust in Dr. Street and Dr. Cox to provide their family with quality eye care,” he said.

He said the Sago & Street Eyecare staff consisting of Tammy, Ashley, Stephanie, Kimberly, Kady and Alyssa will continue to provide high-quality service to their patients.

And though he knows he’s going to love his free time, Sago said he’s going to miss all the families he’s had the privilege to treat over the years.

“After having families of patients that you saw as kids, and then they became adults and have their own kids and grandkids,” he said, “well, they’re not just patients anymore. They’re friends. Technically they’re patients, but they’re really friends.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.