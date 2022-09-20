Dragons defeat Blackcats

The Fredericktown High School football team lost 44-6, Friday, at Farmington.

The Cats got off to a strong start, as the defense stopped Dragons' quarterback Aiden Boyer on a fourth and two run. Fredericktown took over and moved down the field, as quarterback Carter Cheaney gained 22 yards on a scramble. The drive culminated with a 5-yard pass from Cheaney to a leaping Ethan Marler. It was 6-0 Cats, as the point after was no good.

The FHS lead was short lived, however. On its next drive, the Dragons scored on a 68-yard run by Boyer. They added three more scores to lead 27-6 at halftime. Ste. Genevieve added two more scores and a field goal in the second half.

For the game, Garrett Marler had 67 yards rushing on 19 carries. Cheaney was 9-of-18 passing for 73 yards. Easton Wood had five receptions for 26 yards, and Ethan Marler had four for 47 yards.

On defense, Koda Hodge recovered a fumble. Wood, Hodge, and Alec Bowman each had six total tackles.

Fredericktown travels to Potosi, Friday, to take on the 1-3 Trojans. Potosi lost to Valle, 68-13, last week.