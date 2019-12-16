Another day, another addition to Eliah Drinkwitz's Missouri football coaching staff. As reported last week, Alabama-Birmingham tight ends coach Casey Woods will join the staff in an unspecified offensive coaching role, Mizzou announced Monday.
Woods, who previously coached with Drinkwitz at Auburn and Arkansas State, has been part of UAB's revival the last three years, serving as tight ends coach, run game coordinator and recruiting coordinator. The program was shut down for two seasons prior to 2017. With Woods on staff, the Blazers have since gone 28-12 the last three years.
Woods is the son of Sparky Woods, former head coach at Appalachian State, South Carolina and VMI and now holds the title of senior advisor to North Carolina head coach Mack Brown.
"Casey has been around college football for a long time, he’s got a tremendous heritage with his father’s history,” Drinkwitz said. "He’s got a tremendous work ethic and a very bright future and we’re excited to bring him and his family to Columbia to help us build the program.”
"My family and I are real excited to come to Columbia and be a part of a great tradition at Mizzou,” Woods said. “Coach Drinkwitz and I have known each other for almost a decade now, and I know that he has great vision and he is a tireless worker and incredibly smart. I am really looking forward to being under his leadership and to be back in the SEC – it’s the best of the best.”
Woods and Drinkwitz both served as quality control coaches at Auburn in 2010-11 and then served on Gus Malzahn's Arkansas State staff in 2012. The next year Woods returned to Auburn and was the team's director or player personnel for three seasons. He was a receiver and holder at Tennessee from 2003-07.
Drinkwitz has now announced three defensive assistants, one offensive coach and a special teams coordinator, leaving him five more assistant coaches to name.
ODOM LANDS SEVEN-FIGURE SALARY
Arkansas officially announced former Mizzou head coach Barry Odom as its new defensive coordinator Monday. Odom, who spent the last five seasons at MU, the last four as head coach, will make $1.2 million per year, as reported by HawgBeat.com, Arkansas' Rivals.com affiliate. Other terms of the deal were not announced or reported.
That salary will put Odom in the upper tier of college football's highest-paid assistants. In 2019, only 14 assistants made more than $1.2 million, according to USA Today's annual salary report. Odom was making $3.05 million at MU and had five years left on his contract when he was fired Dec. 1.
ALL-AMERICAN HONOR FOR ELLIOTT
Missouri defensive tackle Jordan Elliott was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press on Tuesday, the highest honor of any MU player for the 2019 season. Elliott, who has already announced plans to enter the NFL draft and skip his senior season, led the Tigers with 10 tackles for loss, including three sacks, and finished with 44 tackles overall, leading Mizzou’s defensive lineman. He was named to the media's All-Southeastern Conference first team but was left off of the coaches' all-conference team.
He's the first Missouri player named to one of the leading All-American teams since linebacker Kentrell Brothers in 2015.
