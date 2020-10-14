Drinkwitz plans to capitalize on Mizzou's unexpected bye week

"We’ve muffed three punts in three games, which is not good," he said. "Defensively, we've only got one takeaway in three games, which is not nearly where we want to be. We want to have two takeaways per game."

There’s more to accomplish in the coming days. On Friday Drinkwitz plans to evaluate recruits by watching some of their games online. The NCAA’s ongoing recruiting dead period prohibits coaches from visiting recruits in person, but Drinkwitz plans to keep his staff busy keeping in touch with their targets all weekend.

If anything, Saturday’s victory gave some punch to Drinkwitz’s recruiting sales pitch. He’s already landed 19 verbal commitments for the 2021 class — and those pledges came before he’d coached a game at Mizzou.

“It's a tangible result to the words that we've put out there,” he said. “We've talked a lot about changing the culture and the stated goal is to win the SEC East. Sometimes you come in, you're an energy guy … and sometimes people think, ‘Well, it’s just talk.’ The results speak for themselves. Now we've got some tangible results for Mizzou.