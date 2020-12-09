Drinkwitz raises standard at Mizzou

“I think it's a good way to signal that we're serious about football and Mizzou football getting the best recruits and doing a great job in the SEC,” Chatman said. “We just wanted to make sure that it’s a priority and make sure that our coach had everything he needed to get the job done.”

Since accepting the job a year ago, Drinkwitz has jumpstarted Mizzou’s recruiting efforts, especially in the St. Louis region, and given credibility to his sales pitch with five Southeastern Conference victories, all in the midst of a pandemic that’s scrambled schedules and eliminated in-person recruiting. On Tuesday, the Tigers cracked the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25.

“I think for me, one of the main things for this year was to lay a foundation, to really instill who we want to be moving forward and make sure everybody, whether it's the administration, the players, the organization, knew how we were going to operate on a day-to-day basis and how we were going to play the game and the expectation of performance,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “I think we're starting to see that. I think the administration knows how hard I'm going to push on and off the field for us to be at a championship standard in everything we do.”