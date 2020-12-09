Drinkwitz raises standard at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The anniversary slipped his mind, a forgivable oversight for a coach still in the throes of the college football season and four days away from hosting the No. 12 team in the country. But a reminder that one year ago he was the object of Missouri’s full-court press stirred a fleeting moment of reflection for Eli Drinkwitz.
“Boy, it's been a year now,” he said. “It's been a wild ride.”
That ride started one year ago Monday, when a five-man contingent flew to North Carolina to meet with Drinkwitz after he coached Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Championship game: Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk, then-chancellor Alex Cartwright, UM system president Mun Choi, Board of Curator Jeff Layman and deputy athletics director Nick Joos. They met Drinkwitz that evening and left the meeting sold he was the right person to replace Barry Odom, fired a week earlier.
A year later, Mizzou is 5-3, winners of three straight games and five of its last six, and every bit more convinced it hit the coaching jackpot last December.
“In the first meeting we knew very quickly that he was the guy we wanted,” Layman said Tuesday. “Almost immediately we shifted from interviewing to closing.”
The process didn’t start so smoothly.
As the Post-Dispatch reported at the time and more high-ranking sources have since confirmed, several curators initially balked at a list of three targets MU's search firm had identified as prime targets: Arkansas State’s Blake Anderson, Army’s Jeff Monken and Louisiana Tech’s Skip Holtz. University leaders vetted all three — and had at least one lengthy conversation with Anderson — but the targets didn’t resonate with some board members. Sterk hit the reset button and shifted his focus to Drinkwitz, at the time a 36-year-old first-time college head coach at Appalachian State.
Back to North Carolina.
Mizzou’s contingent left its first meeting with a verbal agreement from Drinkwitz, but competition loomed. On Drinkwitz’s drive back from the hotel to his home, he learned that Arkansas athletics director Hunter Yurachek and university trustee Steve Cox were in his front yard hoping to talk to him, a source recalled. The next day, the Razorbacks instead announced Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman as their new head coach.
By then, Mizzou’s campus leaders had flown back to Missouri but decided to make a U-turn the next day. That Sunday, Sterk, Cartwright and Layman flew back to North Carolina, this time bringing along curators David Steelman and Darryl Chatman. It was time for a full-court press.
“We didn’t leave North Carolina until we had him and his family on the plane with us,” Layman said. “That’s how strong we felt about Drinkwitz. When you have the opportunity to hire a dynamic young coach who can completely change the trajectory of your program, you move fast and close the deal.”
On that Sunday, Mizzou’s leaders talked to Drinkwitz about what he needed. A few months later, after surveying MU’s facilities, he made it clear a new indoor practice facility was on top of his list, Chatman said.
Here’s how much goodwill the new coach has since engendered: The Board of Curators scheduled a meeting this past Sunday in part to approve a resolution to move forward with plans to plan a new indoor facility, a project that university sources estimate could cost more than $20 million. Why the rush? The early signing period starts next Wednesday, and MU wanted to show recruits its commitment to facilities.
“I think it's a good way to signal that we're serious about football and Mizzou football getting the best recruits and doing a great job in the SEC,” Chatman said. “We just wanted to make sure that it’s a priority and make sure that our coach had everything he needed to get the job done.”
Since accepting the job a year ago, Drinkwitz has jumpstarted Mizzou’s recruiting efforts, especially in the St. Louis region, and given credibility to his sales pitch with five Southeastern Conference victories, all in the midst of a pandemic that’s scrambled schedules and eliminated in-person recruiting. On Tuesday, the Tigers cracked the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in two years, coming in at No. 25.
“I think for me, one of the main things for this year was to lay a foundation, to really instill who we want to be moving forward and make sure everybody, whether it's the administration, the players, the organization, knew how we were going to operate on a day-to-day basis and how we were going to play the game and the expectation of performance,” Drinkwitz said Tuesday. “I think we're starting to see that. I think the administration knows how hard I'm going to push on and off the field for us to be at a championship standard in everything we do.”
Asked about the proposed indoor facility, Drinkwitz shared a quote attributed to the late NFL coach Bill Walsh that "champions behave like champions long before they're champions,” he said, while turning the moment into a stump speech aimed at Mizzou donors.
“For this indoor facility to get kicked off … we've got to fundraise,” he said. “Now we're going to need the state, the boosters to match our energy and step forward and help us find ways to raise that money.”
“The results are far better than what most would have predicted,” he added, “including most of the people on this (Zoom) call. Recruiting is speaking for itself. We're slowly but surely locking down the state, making sure that the best players in this state play for their state school, proving that they can win here, proving that they can be noticed and recognized here, proving that they can be developed here. … I'm not satisfied, but we are started.”
With Saturday’s win over Arkansas, Mizzou can finish no lower than third place in the top-heavy SEC East, a division that Florida or Georgia have won eight of the last 10 years. Gary Pinkel proved Mizzou could compete for championships by sweeping the division the other two years, 2013-14.
This fall, the Tigers have feasted on teams having less success navigating the 10-game SEC-only schedule. The five teams Missouri has defeated — LSU, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Arkansas — have a collective record of 12-33, though in a normal year most would have puffed up their records with nonconference games. Mizzou’s next win over a team with a winning record will be its first — just as No. 12 Georgia (6-2) visits Columbia at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Winning the SEC East stands as one of Drinkwitz’s core goals. Florida has already secured the division this year, but a Mizzou upset of 13-point favorite Georgia would give the Tigers the head-to-head divisional tiebreaker for second place.
That’s not the end game, but the possibility signals undeniable progress for a process that launched one year ago.
“Nobody else in the SEC wants to see us (win the East) because then that crowds their table,” Drinkwitz said. “We're going to have to do it ourselves, and I need everybody to join in that mission. I think our administration is believing in that message. I know our team is, and I know recruits are. So now we need everybody else, and that's going to require an investment.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!