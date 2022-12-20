Drinkwitz resumes play-caller role, will address staff changes after bowl

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Questions about the future direction of Missouri’s offense won’t be fully answered in the Gasparilla Bowl, so consider Friday’s game against Wake Forest a bridge to the future — or more like a path to the past.

With assistant coach Bush Hamdan’s decision to leave Mizzou’s staff for Boise State, Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz has put himself back in charge of the team’s quarterbacks and will resume his role as the team’s offensive play caller. Drinkwitz served as his own quarterbacks coach his first two years at Mizzou before handing those duties to Hamdan last offseason. Drinkwitz always had been his own play caller, too, before giving that role to Hamdan for the final three games of the regular season.

With Hamdan out — he’s the new coordinator and QBs coach at his alma mater — Drinkwitz will reprise his familiar roles when the Tigers (6-6) play Wake Forest (7-5) in Tampa, Florida on Friday, set for 5:30 p.m. and televised on ESPN. Mizzou left for Florida on Monday.

“Yeah, I love it. Excited to be back,” Drinkwitz said Sunday. “When I called Brady (Cook), I told him, ‘Good news, bad news.’ Back to it. The game planning really didn't change a whole lot. Just go back to running (the offense), calling (the plays). We’ll see what Friday looks like.”

Cook, Drinkwitz’s first Mizzou quarterback to start every game in the regular season, had three of his best games with Hamdan calling the plays the final three weeks of November, throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions against Tennessee, New Mexico State and Arkansas. He’s also gone from an occasionally productive runner to the team’s most prolific running threat, rushing for 315 yards over those three games.

His season total of 547 rushing yards is the most for a Mizzou quarterback since James Franklin ran for 981 in 2011, meaning Cook already has posted the most prolific rushing season for a Tigers quarterback since the program joined the Southeastern Conference.

Since Hamdan's departure, Cook said the quarterbacks are "back to the normal routine."

“Not a whole lot changes,” Cook said. “Obviously, I’m pretty bummed out. Me and coach Hamdan are pretty tight. He was a great coach for us. At the end of the day, it’s coach Drinkwitz’s system. He knows how to get us right in the quarterback room, and he knows how to call the offense. Not a whole lot’s gonna change, but it’s going to be a bummer not having coach Hamdan around.”

“He was great for the program, great for the quarterbacks and really one of the most genuine people I’ve been around,” he added. “I’m really going to miss him.”

Hamdan’s not the only one who's not making the trip to Tampa. For the first time this season Cook won’t have his favorite target in slot receiver Dominic Lovett, the team’s all-SEC wideout who entered the transfer portal this month. Lovett hadn’t committed to another program as of Monday. Senior captain Barrett Banister, who missed the Arkansas game because of an injury, will split snaps in the slot along with freshman Mekhi Miller, Drinkwitz said.

“We’re just going to have one less really good receiver, but we’ve got guys who can step up,” Cook said. “I’m pretty confident in that. Obviously, (Lovett) is a great player and it’s tough to replace a guy like that. But we’ve got dudes. We’ll come ready to play and we’ll come ready to attack vertically.”

As for the future of the offense, Drinkwitz will have at least one assistant coach to hire after the bowl game — and possibly more, pending staff turnover — and could be inclined to hire his first coordinator. Midway through the season he said he was open to handing the offense over to another coach for 2023.

As part of Drinkwitz’s lucrative new contract, Mizzou also increased his staff salary pool from $5.2 million to $6.3 million. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s raise from $600,000 to $1.1 million will account for part of that increase. But with Hamdan’s $550,000 salary off the books, Drinkwitz will be left with roughly $1.2 million to spend on any outside hires and/or staff raises.

On Sunday, Drinkwitz said he’s unsure how he’ll restructure the staff.

“It gives me an opportunity to kind of sit back, reflect and see what best positions us moving forward to accomplish our goals,” he said. “I know right now my focus is all gas. I'm trying to win this football game. So nothing that I can do right now (with the offensive staff) is going to help us do that. So after the game, I'll sit down and figure out what direction we need to go in that position and what we're looking for offensively moving forward.”