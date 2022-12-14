 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Driver examination stations to close statewide for holidays

  • 0

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire destroys Bismarck bar

Fire destroys Bismarck bar

A total of 16 fire departments responded to a fire Wednesday night at Almost Home Bar and Grill, formerly West Side Inn, located at 1000 Veter…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News