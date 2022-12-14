Driver examination stations to close statewide for holidays

The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed on the following dates:

Monday, December 26, 2022, in observance of Christmas. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Monday, January 2, 2023, in observance of New Year’s Day. Normal operations will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Too many people die in traffic crashes each year in Missouri. The choices you make when you’re behind the wheel matter. Make good choices, so you’ll never have to say, “If I could just go back …”