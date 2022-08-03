Duck blind drawing scheduled at Wappapello Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Wappapello Lake announces the annual duck blind drawing and registration to be at 9 a.m., Aug. 20, at the Bill Emerson Memorial Visitors Center.

Anyone wishing to participate must be registered prior to 9 a.m. If you are not signed up by 9 a.m., you will be required to wait until the drawing and placement process has concluded. Upon conclusion of the placement process, late arrivers will be allowed to register and choose a location until the maximum number of 40 blinds has been reached. Blinds are provided by the applicant and must meet the Wappapello Lake Shoreline Management Plan “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and “Shoreline Use Permit Conditions.” The registration fee is $15 and applicants must bring cash in the exact amount or a personal check or money order made payable to “FAO, USACE, St. Louis District.”

You may obtain an application form and a copy of the “Minimum Standards for Floating Duck Blinds” and shoreline use permit standards online at https://mvs.usace.afpims.mil/Missions/ Recreation/Wappapello-Lake/Natural-Resource-Management/.

Permitted duck blinds may be placed on the lake after Labor Day and must be removed from the lake, or transferred to a permitted storage cove, within two weeks of the closure of the zoned duck season. There is an additional $50 storage fee for blinds stored in the storage cove. If you are interested in registering a duck blind and cannot attend the drawing, please contact the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wappapello Lake Management Office, at 573-222-8562, after the Aug. 20 draw date. Applications for registering a duck blind will end at the close of business Oct. 15.