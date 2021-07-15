Dunn looks like prime candidate for Seattle in expansion draft

If the departure of Vladimir Tarasenko is a certainty for the St. Louis Blues, the departure of Vince Dunn probably falls into the category of near-certainty.
Barring a surprise by general manager Doug Armstrong, the Blues are expected to protect Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko when they submit their protected list Saturday to the NHL for the Seattle expansion draft.
That would leave Dunn, the 24-year-old defenseman, there for the taking. The Kraken wouldn’t have to think too long about that one in making their Blues pick.
And if that’s the case, the Blues would be down to just two defensemen remaining from their 2018-19 Stanley Cup squad: Parayko and Robert Bortuzzo.
Jay Bouwmeester and Carl Gunnarsson have retired. Now with Montreal, Joel Edmundson was traded to Carolina prior to the 2019-20 season. Alex Pietrangelo signed with Vegas in free agency last October.
And now it looks like Dunn may be next.
For all the fretting about the Blues’ offense and personnel at forward last season, the team averaged 2.98 goals per game. During the Stanley Cup run two years ago the team averaged . . . 2.98 goals per game.
So in terms of last year’s problems, really all about the defense. It took a shutout by backup goalie Ville Husso in the second-to-last game of the regular season (against Minnesota) to prevent the 2020-21 Blues from allowing more than three goals per game for the first time since 2006-07.
They finished at 2.98 goals allowed per game, yes, the same figure as their goals scored per game. And that’s the worst average for a Blues defense in 15 years – or since the 2006-07 club allowed 3.02 goals per game.
Of course, any blame for this past season’s defensive shortcomings goes beyond the D-corps. Forwards play defense, too, and goaltenders are paid to stop pucks.
After a decade of top 10 defenses under Armstrong, the Blues fell off significantly in 2021. It’s possible the Blues add a top four defender via free agency or trade, but for the most part, it looks like they will count on their returning players to improve.
Other than Gunnarsson, and potentially Dunn, the D-corps returns intact.
The hope is that Krug improves in his second season with the team, just as Faulk did this past season. Indications are that Parayko’s back is doing well this summer. He is training regularly, skating some and does not need surgery.
The Blues will have to be stronger on the back end if they are to reassert themselves as a team to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. Too often last year, they allowed opponents to set up shop net front. Zone exits frequently were an adventure.
Even on the offensive side of things, production was lacking. After finishing first or second in the NHL in goals scored by defensemen the prior two seasons, the Blues were tied for 15th last season with a modest 23 goals scored by their blueliners.
This is where the team could miss Dunn the most. He scored 12 goals for the Stanley Cup champs, and was on pace for 10 goals or more (over a normal 82-game season) in each of the past two seasons:
• He had nine goals in 71 games in 2019-20 before the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the rest of the regular season.
• This past season, he had six goals in 43 games, missing the final 11 regular-season contests and all four playoff games, with a concussion.
But his overall play was uneven, and with only three D-men to protect in the expansion draft – assuming the Blues use the seven forwards-three defensemen-one goalie protection list formula – somebody has to be exposed.
It’s possible the Blues try to get something for Dunn via trade prior to the expansion draft. His name has come up in trade speculation, although time is running out on that front in terms of getting something down before the expansion draft.
The Blues must turn in their list of protected players by 4 p.m. Saturday. There can be no trades, signings, or waivers from Saturday afternoon until the morning of July 22 – the day after the expansion draft.
Without Dunn, and with no additions, the Blues could line up with Krug-Faulk, Marco Scandella-Parayko, and either Niko Mikkola or Jake Walman with Bortuzzo.
Although he probably needs seasoning in the AHL, prospect Scott Perunovich could be in the mix at some point after missing all of the 2021 regular season playoffs with a shoulder injury.
It’s possible the team pursues a top-four D-man via free agency, and some intriguing names should be available. But with the Tarasenko situation and lots more uncertainty at the forward position, that could take precedence over any defenseman upgrades
In the big picture, the Blues don’t have much organization depth at the position, with only 10 defensemen currently under contract.
They do have three unsigned picks from last year’s draft in Leo Loof, Matthew Kessel and Noah Beck, with Loof scheduled to play this coming season in Finland and Kessel and Beck playing in college.
Even so, they could use the draft to help restock the shelves.