Dunn looks like prime candidate for Seattle in expansion draft

They finished at 2.98 goals allowed per game, yes, the same figure as their goals scored per game. And that’s the worst average for a Blues defense in 15 years – or since the 2006-07 club allowed 3.02 goals per game.

Of course, any blame for this past season’s defensive shortcomings goes beyond the D-corps. Forwards play defense, too, and goaltenders are paid to stop pucks.

After a decade of top 10 defenses under Armstrong, the Blues fell off significantly in 2021. It’s possible the Blues add a top four defender via free agency or trade, but for the most part, it looks like they will count on their returning players to improve.

Other than Gunnarsson, and potentially Dunn, the D-corps returns intact.

The hope is that Krug improves in his second season with the team, just as Faulk did this past season. Indications are that Parayko’s back is doing well this summer. He is training regularly, skating some and does not need surgery.

The Blues will have to be stronger on the back end if they are to reassert themselves as a team to be reckoned with in the Western Conference. Too often last year, they allowed opponents to set up shop net front. Zone exits frequently were an adventure.