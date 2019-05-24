Blues Dunn

St. Louis Blues defenseman Vince Dunn goes down and runs into goalie Jordan Binnington after getting hit by a puck as Sharks Melker Karlsson defends during the first period in Game 4 of the NHL Western Conference finals on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at the Enterprise Center.

 J.B. Forbes, Post-Dispatch

On Thursday, Blues coach Craig Berube said it would be a good sign if injured defenseman Vince Dunn got back on the ice on Friday.

Vince Dunn did not get back on the ice on Friday.

"He just stayed off and did off ice (work) today," Berube said. "We'll see how he is tomorrow and go from there. That's all."

The Blues have described Dunn as day-to-day with an upper body injury after he took a puck to the face in Game 3 of the San Jose series. He is thought to have concussion symptoms.

The Blues have gotten by without Dunn, who has played up and down the defensive roster during the season and has been a mainstay on the power play. They won Games 4, 5 and 6 with Dunn out.

Dunn skated on Wednesday and was supposed to have skated on Thursday, though if he did hasn't been confirmed.

Also not on the ice for the team's first practice since winning the Western Conference final was forward Robert Thomas, who had another in a series of maintenance days. Thomas hasn't practiced in a couple weeks, but has played in every game in that time. Thomas did come on to the ice at the end of practice, after the contact drills were done.

"He's fine," Berube said. "Again, just rest. ... But he's good to go. ... This time of year there's always something."

BACK TO WORK

After giving the team two days off the ice, Berube resumed practice on Friday morning at Enterprise Center. The team will have an optional practice on Saturday morning before flying to Boston later on Saturday. The team will practice in Boston on Sunday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Monday night.

"They had a couple days off the ice so we had to get out and get moving again," Berube said. "A lot of it, with the puck, get the puck moving again and touching it and get your feet moving again and ramping it up a little bit. I thought practice got better as it went along. It was slow early. It picked up at the end and we finished off with some grinding down low stuff which is always good. I thought it was good overall."

It was a longer than normal practice, with the Olympias coming out midway through to give the ice a dry scrape.

