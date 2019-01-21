There weren’t any major confrontations, but the Missouri women’s basketball team suffered a beatdown Monday in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina dominated the Tigers in the rivalry game at Colonial Life Arena as the No. 19 Gamecocks (13-5, 5-1) moved into sole possession of second place in the Southeastern Conference with a 79-65 win.
South Carolina’s defensive pressure got to No. 25 Missouri (15-5, 4-2) early and often, forcing nine first-half turnovers and turning those into 17 points in the first half. The Gamecocks controlled the boards in the half, went on an 18-4 run and held a 14-point lead at halftime. Mizzou finished with 16 turnovers and lost the rebounding battle 35-29.
Four Gamecocks ended in double digits, including Tyasha Harris, who was 0 for 6 at halftime but finished with 16 points.
The Tigers shot 45 percent from the field, but the Gamecocks’ early pressure was too much for Missouri to overcome.
“I think the thing I was most disappointed in was just the poise offensively with the turnovers that we had,” Mizzou coach Robin Pingeton said on her postgame radio interview on KTGR 1580. “The second half was much better, but you have to play 40 minutes.”
Missouri trailed by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Sophie Cunningham, fighting foul trouble early, finished with a game-high 24 points, most of those coming late, including 14 of MU's 15 points in the fourth quarter.
After last year’s controversial game in Columbia, S.C., that included a scuffle and two ejections, coaches and players from both teams met in a circle in the middle of the court for the national anthem, signifying the programs’ push to move forward.
Missouri was without one bench player as the team announced before the game that freshman Grace Berg, the No. 36 ranked recruit out of high school, plans to transfer. She was averaging 3.8 points in 12 minutes per game.
Mizzou’s tough stretch continues at No. 15 Kentucky on Thursday.
“Coming back from losses are hard and we know how good Kentucky is, so it’s definitely not going to be easy,” Pingeton said. “But I really like our team. They’re showing toughness, but man, we just have to play with a little more poise.”
