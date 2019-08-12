Like many of his teammates, Tommy Edman struggled at the plate during the team’s recent 0-5 road trip to California.
The Cardinals lost a pair in Oakland and were then swept in Los Angeles by the Dodgers. The versatile Edman started four of those games and appeared in the other as a pinch-hitter.
He had two hits in 17 at-bats and saw his batting average slip to .241.
But Edman did not let it get him down.
“Over the course of the season, you’re going to have some ups and some downs,” he said following the Cardinals’ come-from-behind 11-9 victory over Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday that completed a three-game sweep at Busch Stadium. “All you can do is try to stay focused so your downs are as short as possible. Overall, I think I’ve done a pretty good job of that. Obviously, we weren’t playing great out West, but this weekend hopefully helped flush that from our system.
“Now hopefully we have ourselves back on track.”
During the Cardinals’ weekend sweep of the Pirates at Busch, Edman returned to form:
• He went 2-for-4 with a triple in Friday’s 6-2 victory.
• He went 2-for-4, scored a run and doubled in Saturday’s 3-1 win.
• He went 3-for-5, scored two runs and stole a base in Sunday’s 11-9 victory.
Heading into Monday’s off day — the Cardinals play the first of two against the Royals in Kansas City on Tuesday — Edman’s average is back up to .266 after the 7-for-13 weekend. He has 41 hits in 154 at-bats, including seven doubles, three triples, four homers and 15 RBIs. In addition, he’s seven for seven in steal attempts.
And he’s as versatile as they come, having played 27 games at third, 13 at second and five in the outfield for the Cardinals this season.
Edman had “some really good baserunning today that led to some runs, plays defensively just about anywhere and he’s a switch-hitter,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “You can’t really game plan for him from either side. These are the kind of players you win games with.
“Tommy had a really nice series.”
The 24-year-old Edman said that after a couple of months in St. Louis he’s feeling comfortable. And ready for whatever role he’s asked to fill.
“I take pride in getting my work in every day and making sure I’m prepared for whatever I’m asked to do,” he said. “I find that as long as you’re constantly working at it and locked in, it’s not that difficult. It’s about being prepared and doing what I need to do to be ready to help the team in any way I can.”
Shildt appreciates Edman’s approach.
“You know he’s going to give you a good at-bat, that's the key,” Shildt said. “He’s going to have an idea to what he’s doing and you can also see he has some clarity of where to go if he doesn’t take a good at-bat. He has some real clarity of, I did that or they’re doing this to me, or they’re trying to pitch me this way — and he’s got a beautiful ability to slow that down and make adjustments as the game goes. And that’s a trait we wish all the guys had. He stays really present, and he stays within himself to see the game and make the appropriate adjustments. He’s proven that repetitively. It’s a great skill.”
For Edman, it’s really about the team.
“Coming back like we did today, it means so much,” he said. “Hopefully it gives us a little momentum to build on. Big wins like this, like that seventh-inning rally today, it just shows how capable we are as a team. Throughout this lineup and clubhouse, we have a bunch of guys who are capable of doing what needs to be done.”
In 49 games at Memphis before being called up this season, Edman was hitting .305 with 12 doubles, seven triples, three homers and 29 RBIs. He was also perfect on seven steal attempts. Last year, splitting time between AAA Memphis and AA Springfield, he hit .301 with 23 doubles, four triples, seven homers and 41 RBIs. He also swiped 30 bases while being gunned down just five times.
“As long as you know your role and stay prepared, it’s not that difficult,” he said. “At this point, I feel comfortable here. The coaching staff and the older players, they’ve been great. They’re helping to make sure that we’re ready to compete and do the job whenever we’re called on.”
Asked to name his position, Edman dodged the question.
“My position is where I’m needed,” he said. “I love being on the field and getting a chance to contribute. I don’t care what position. Honestly I think it’s kind of fun getting a chance to play all over the field and fill a variety of roles.
“As long as I’m working every day, making sure I’m getting in some work at every position, I’ll be fine.”
