The Blues took the last major item off their offseason to-do list by agreeing to terms with defenseman Joel Edmundson, who was a restricted free agent. Edmundson signed a one-year, $3 million contract on Tuesday, one day before he was to have an arbitration hearing.
Edmundson will be a restricted free agent again next season when this contract runs out, but would be unrestricted after that.
"When we entered the summer, looking to improve from the outside," Blues general manager Doug Armstrong said, "we knew wouldn't be able to do a long term deal to accomplish what we set out to do as we got closer to the cap. With Joel being a couple years away (from being unrestricted), the costs would have risen. Going with a one-year deal, we can bring a good player back, he can have good season, and we can attack a long-term deal."
With the contracts of Jay Bouwmeester and Carl Gunnarsson coming off the books at the end of this season, deals that total $8.3 million, the Blues can plug in some of their younger defensemen and spread that money around next season. Edmundson will be the fourth highest paid defenseman on the team this season, behind Alex Pieterangelo, Colton Parayko and Bouwmeester.
Edmundson has played only three seasons in the NHL but he has already emerged as one of the team's top defensemen. He made $1.05 million the past two seasons, but his play since breaking into the lineup, made him due for a significant raise. At the end of the season, Armstrong said it would be difficult to justify a big raise on a team that had failed to make the playoffs.
Edmundson missed 13 games last season when he broke his right forearm blocking a shot, but otherwise he has been a top-two pairing defenseman for the Blues who, in addition to being a mainstay on the penalty kill has seen some power-play time. He had a career-high seven goals last season, more than in his first two seasons combined and second only to Alex Pietrangelo among blueliners. He was second on the team in penalty minutes with 57 (behind Chris Thorburn) though he had only one fight all season.
Edmundson's signing leaves only two Blues, restricted free agents Jordan Schmaltz and Petteri Lindbohm, unsigned. Both figure in the battle to be the team's seventh defenseman, though Lindbohm, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, could return to Europe to play. Armstrong said the Schmaltz deal would get done but there was no rush on it.
Armstrong said everyone on the team who had been hurt, including Bouwmeester, Gunnarsson, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jaden Schwartz, would be ready for the start of training camp "barring minor setbacks."
The signing leaves the Blues with about $1 million of cap space. The exact number will depend on which forwards make the opening day roster. "This is sort of normal," Armstrong said. "You always like to save a little bit, but when you play in the unrestricted free agent market, you're always getting close to the top end of the cap."
