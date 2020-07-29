ELECTION COMPLETE District 2 county commission candidates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

On Tuesday, voters will pick a Republican challenger to face Incumbent District 2 Commissioner Patrick Mullins who running for his fourth term on the Democratic ballot in November. Greg Montgomery and David Kater are running as Republicans.

Greg Montgomery

Montgomery, 45, of Bonne Terre, is a truck driver for Southern Illinois Trucking.

He is the father of Bricen Montgomery and attended Free Gospel Bible Institute in Export, Pennsylvania from 1997-1998. He is a member of Grace Point Church.

Montgomery says that he wants to help and give back to his county.

“To help with our county economy and budgeting, along with road and bridge work and safety for all who use it and all infrastructure and growth of our county. To be as transparent and to deliver to those in the county.”

David Kater

Kater, 48, is in his 16th year as mayor of Desloge. The North County graduate is currently attending Mineral Area College and works for Union Pacific Railroad.