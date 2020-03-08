Elections are coming up

The Presidential Preference Primary for Missouri is Tuesday and it seems to be more important this year than in prior years.

St. Francois County Clerk Kevin Engler, who is in charge of the elections for St. Francois County, noted that this year the Republican nominee is likely to be Donald Trump. However, the Democrat side may still be in flux at the time of voting on Tuesday.

“Usually it’s not that important, because it is decided by now,” he said. “Super Tuesday has set things in turmoil with the possibility of a convention fight.

"Suddenly Missouri’s votes are important. In the past they might not have been, after California and Texas and everything else, you have somebody already with almost enough votes to take it.”

So ... don't forget to vote and check out the latest results online at dailyjournalonline.com

My staff will soon begin interviewing candidates of the April 7 election who are opposed. You will begin seeing those stories the last week of March.