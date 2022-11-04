Two run for presiding commissioner

For St. Francois County Presiding Commissioner, incumbent Harold Gallaher takes on challenger Ryan Cooper on Nov. 8.

Harold Gallaher

Running for reelection on the Republican ticket, Gallaher, 74, is a native of Bismarck and currently lives outside of Farmington. He graduated from Bismarck High School in 1965 and received a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Missouri-Rolla. He is a member of Parkland Chapel and currently serves as an East Missouri Action Agency board member. He and his late wife Sandra have five children between them: Jonathan, Nicole, Shanna, Ryan and Emily.

Past elected offices include four years as Bismarck alderman, 18 years on the Bismarck School Board and eight years as presiding commissioner.

Gallaher states that he has helped with tremendous growth, efficiency and progress in the county in his eight years and wants to continue in that progress. He has worked to get the Berry Road Bridge rebuilt and the Road and Bridge property upgraded and revamped, along with having the county jail upgraded and modernized. A current project being started is having the Juvenile Detention Center facilities upgraded to be more efficient and better able to house staff.

A major concern for Gallaher is the at-grade crossings on Highway 67 and he is actively working with MoDOT on solutions to remove them for motorist safety.

Gallaher said he has every intention to serve the full, four-year term, should he be reelected.

“I am looking forward to my next term in office,” he said. “This county has much to look forward to.”

Ryan Cooper

Cooper, 28, is the Libertarian challenger. He and his wife, Klara, have three children and live outside of Farmington. A native of Michigan, Cooper was homeschooled and has lived in the area for 15 years.

A former field operations manager for a waterpark renovation company, Cooper has traveled all over the world fixing waterparks and was a sales manager at Auffenberg Chevrolet. Cooper is now farming full-time and works with the St. Francois County Beef Initiative and Texas Beef Initiative.

“I am working on localizing the food supply chains, shortening up the distance of how far we need to go to our food,” he said. “I’m trying to find people to grow our food locally.”

When asked why he is running for the commission seat, Cooper said that resource allocation is going to be really important for our community going into the next four years.

“I want to make absolutely sure that we are prioritizing our freedoms,” he said. “I am a Libertarian, I don’t believe that the government has the right to tell us all what to do. I believe it has the right to manage our resources; as elected officials, I think prioritizing entrepreneurship and small business and hyper-localism is going to be the only way for us to make it through these next couple of decades.”