Elizabeth Mooney

"Libby Mooney was StuCo Vice President her senior year and a class officer each year throughout high school. Libby did a great job of helping out and planning homecoming, pep rallies, and Veterans Day. Libby attended Leadership camp in Fulton and was awarded the Distinguished Leader Award. Libby always tried to make sure everyone was having fun. We are definitely going to miss her creativity on the bulletin board and hallway decorations. Thank you for all your hard work these last four years, we wish you the best in the future!"