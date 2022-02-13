Elks donate $2,000 to SEMO Family Violence Council

Mineral Area Community Elks Lodge 2583 recently presented a $2,000 check to SEMO Family Violence Council Executive Director Stephanie Bennett, who received it on behalf of the Bonne Terre-based nonprofit agency that offers free alternatives for victims of domestic and/or sexual violence.

The presentation took place Feb. 9 at the lodge in Desloge.

"Each year, the members of this lodge donate money to the Elks National Foundation (ENF), and that helps us to qualify for certain types of charitable grants," said Anna Kleiner, past grant coordinator and exalted ruler. "The particular grant we received for the SEMO Family Violence Council is called the Spotlight Grant. That's one of the grants that any Elks lodge can qualify for because one of the general categories of eligibility is dealing with Covid-19.

"Even though SEMO Family Violence Council and its shelter operates at capacity all the time regardless of the pandemic, we know the pandemic has intensified challenges and people's relationships and in their households. That contributes to the strain on the shelter. Also, the organization, like many, has had challenges raising money during the pandemic because they have had to cancel certain fundraisers. So, this kind of grant is helping to support some of their programs that maybe they haven't been able to do before."

Bennett expressed her appreciation for the lodge's donation to the organization she heads.

"This $2,000 check is going to be very helpful because, while we receive grant funding, it is restricted for what it can go for," she said. "That's why we do our fundraising. We had to cancel our first trivia night in March of 2020, canceled our October one of 2020, canceled our March one of 2021 — so that right there is about $15,000 that we lost out on. We were able to have most recent October one, so that's good. But we also do a candy sale fundraiser — nobody wants to eat the candy that's being made in a shelter where people have Covid, you know.

"So, this will go towards whether it be obtaining a birth certificate for somebody and their children; it can go for maybe scrubs if somebody is working in a nursing home and needs an outfit; children's clothes for the kids who go to school; their shoes; you name it — maybe a tire for somebody who can't get back and forth to work because they have a busted tire. That is what most of our fundraising money goes towards. Oh, and along with helping people, our gas bill at this time of year to heat the building is $700. Now, our electric does drop in the winter, but in the summer our electric picks up."

Bennett added that her organization appreciates the entire community's support — whether it be from little churches that give $25, all the way up to the organization's larger donors.

"One of our biggest donors is the smallest little church in east Bonne Terre you can imagine," she said. "So when community organizations like this donate, we can do more. We can help someone get the scrubs they need to go to work or what have you."

Roland Seal, a past exalted knight many times over for Elks Lodge 2583 and the lodge's current chairman of the board of directors, explained the ENF grant process and spoke about Kleiner's efforts in procuring them.

"Anna is the mover and shaker on our grants," he said. "She administers our ENF grants. The ENF is a perpetual fund, nationwide, that members contribute to. For every dollar we contribute to the ENF, we get back $3 to the state of Missouri. From that, we run our various programs like hoop shoot, drug awareness, youth activities and the sponsorship of various organizations in the community.

"We get this money through grants and additionally we apply for grants. Anna is very well-versed in applying for and getting the grants. She's done it for a number of years. She submitted the paperwork, got the grant, and it's our pleasure to present this check to the SEMO Family Violence Council today."

