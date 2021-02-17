Elks select Mabry 'FHS Student of the Month'

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced that Caitlyn Mabry is the Farmington High School “Student of the Month” for February.

The daughter of Michelle and Bart Mabry, she was a member of the FHS Math Team that placed first at the Mineral Area College (MAC) Math Competition in 2018 and 2019. Mabry will graduate from MAC with an Associate of Arts degree in May.

She has been the drum major for the Black Knight Marching Band (2019-21), team captain for the Scholar Bowl Team (2020-21) and served as the Theater Guild’s Properties Department head. Mabry is a member of the National Honor Society (2019-21), the Black Knight Marching Band (2017-21), Future Business Leaders of America (2018-21), Scholar Bowl Team (2018-21), Concert Band (2018-2019), Symphonic Band (2019-21), Jazz Ensemble and the Loud N Proud Pep Band. In her free time, she works at Pasta House.

After graduating high school, Mabry plans to attend Truman State University where she intends to major in math. As Student of the Month, she will receive a $100 monetary grant and compete for the Farmington High School “Student of the Year” to be awarded by the Farmington Elks in May.

