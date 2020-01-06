FESTUS -- Ellen Irene Head, age 73, of Herculaneum, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1946, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the daughter of the late Wilma Irene (nee Mabery) and Willard Cruncleton Ashburn.
She is survived by her husband Thomas R. Head; daughters, Melissa Anne (Adam) Cline of Kirksville, Missouri, Rebecca Anne (Michael Howard) Kelley of Festus, Missouri, and Debra Lynn (Doug) Goodwin of Festus; son, Bruce Wayne Head of Fenton, Missouri; grandchildren, Ella Cline, Hannah Schwein, Jonathon Schwein, Ian White, Logan Mueller, Launa Roberts, Brett Roberts, Kaylie Head, and Rileigh Head; and great-grandsons, Bryce and Braden.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by former husband, Donald Wayne Kelley; sisters, Margaret Anne (William survives of Moscow Mills, Missouri, Campen and Janet Dallem Murry.
Ellen was a 1964 graduate of Herculaneum High School; a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; was employed by Doe Run Lead Co. for 32 years; and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City, where she sang in the choir.
Visitation will be 5-8 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Funeral services, 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Tish Green, Pastor of First United Methodist Church Festus/Crystal City. Interment in Herculaneum Cemetery in Herculaneum. Memorials in her memory are preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.