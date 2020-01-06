FESTUS -- Ellen Irene Head, age 73, of Herculaneum, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County, Missouri. She was born November 27, 1946, in Bonne Terre, Missouri, the daughter of the late Wilma Irene (nee Mabery) and Willard Cruncleton Ashburn.

She is survived by her husband Thomas R. Head; daughters, Melissa Anne (Adam) Cline of Kirksville, Missouri, Rebecca Anne (Michael Howard) Kelley of Festus, Missouri, and Debra Lynn (Doug) Goodwin of Festus; son, Bruce Wayne Head of Fenton, Missouri; grandchildren, Ella Cline, Hannah Schwein, Jonathon Schwein, Ian White, Logan Mueller, Launa Roberts, Brett Roberts, Kaylie Head, and Rileigh Head; and great-grandsons, Bryce and Braden.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by former husband, Donald Wayne Kelley; sisters, Margaret Anne (William survives of Moscow Mills, Missouri, Campen and Janet Dallem Murry.

Ellen was a 1964 graduate of Herculaneum High School; a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority; was employed by Doe Run Lead Co. for 32 years; and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Festus/Crystal City, where she sang in the choir.

Visitation will be 5-8 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Funeral services, 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Tish Green, Pastor of First United Methodist Church Festus/Crystal City. Interment in Herculaneum Cemetery in Herculaneum. Memorials in her memory are preferred to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

