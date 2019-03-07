Emergency crews have been dispatched to a serious two-vehicle wreck near the intersection of State Route B and Missouri Highway 32 on the west edge of Park Hills. 

An air ambulance has been dispatched to the scene.

A reporter at the scene said the wreck involved an off-white or gray sedan and a black Ford pickup. 

Avoid that area, or use caution if traveling that route until workers can attend to the injured and clean up and remove debris from the roadway. 

We will have more details as they are made available.

