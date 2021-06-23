Serena Kinney, RN, BSN

Kinney has worked at Madison Medical Center since 2009 and says the emergency department feels like where she is supposed to be. She said her coworkers are amazing and the other departments they work with such as respiratory, radiology, lab and housekeeping make the ER run efficiently.

"MMC is a small community hospital with a big heart when taking care of patients that come through our doors," Kinney said. "We have a friendly staff and coworkers who care about and support each other like family. Our emergency department staff share our lives with each other outside of work, we have float trips, swim parties, hayrides, etc."

How did the hospital and/or community help making it through the COVID-19 pandemic easier?

"Staff at MMC took precautions to keep everyone as safe as possible during the COVID pandemic," Kinney said. "Though supplies were scarce, MMC made sure to keep us supplied with the personal protection equipment, PPE, we needed to do our jobs safely."

Did you know?

The Madison Medical Center Emergency Department treats approximately 400 patients each month.

The Emergency Department is made up of Chris Hoover, Carrie Pogue, Amber Brewer, Serena Kinney, Chelsey Nickelson, Chuck Ogan, Chelsey McDowell and CD Barnes.

